Major US stock indices are opening mostly lower:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading up 4.63 points or 0.01% at 39812.33

S&P index is trading down -4.20 points or -0.08% at 5304.37

NASDAQ index is trading down -39.0-0.24% at 16753.63

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -6.97 points or -0.33% at 2095.52.

Nvidia will announce its earnings on Wednesday after the close. However, news from the FT today is hurting the stock in trading today. There is a report from the FT that Amazon will halt its orders for Nvidia's "superchip" to await updated model. That has the stock trading lower by about $10 or -1.04% at $937.

In the US debt market, yields have moved to the downside perhaps helped the by Fed Gov. Waller's less hawkish comments: