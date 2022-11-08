The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are closing higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average also the pattern for the 3rd consecutive day. The rise in stocks ignored the tumble in the crypto assets:

Bitcoin is trading down -11.24%

Ethereum is trading down -17.2%

Doge is down -21.95%

FTT is down -77.5%

Over the stock markets 3 day rally the:

Dow has increased 3.68%.

The S&P is up 2.91%.

The NASDAQ index is up 2.64%.

Looking at today's moves, the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 333.83 points or 1.02% at 33160.82

S&P index up 21.31 points or 0.56% at 3828.10

NASDAQ index up 51.69 points or 0.49% at 10616.21

Russell 2000 marginally lower today at -0.881 points or -0.05% at 1808.92

The big contributors to the Dow rise today came from:

Amgen, +5.55%

Boeing +3.01%

American Express +2.18%

Verizon +1.8%

Salesforce +1.76%

The biggest losers in the Dow today were:

Walgreens -0.78%

Walt Disney -0.49%

Chevron -0.13%

After the close Disney announced their earnings:

earnings-per-share $0.30 vs. $0.55 estimate

revenues $20.15 billion vs. $21.24 billion estimate

Q4 subscribers 164.2 million vs. 160.45 million estimate

The stock is trading down down -$6.56 or -6.57% at $93.33.

After the close Disney announced their earnings:

earnings-per-share $0.30 vs. $0.55 estimate

revenues $20.15 billion vs. $21.24 billion estimate

Q4 subscribers 164.2 million vs. 160.45 million estimate

The stock is trading down down -$6.56 or -6.57% at $93.33.

Affirm Holdings also reported earnings that were weaker than expected.

EPS $-0.86 vs. expected $-0.83

Revenues expectations for Q2 400 – 420 million vs. expected 433.6 million. Sees fiscal year 2023 revenue at 1.6 – $1.68 billion vs. $1.71 billion expected

AFRM is trading sharply lower at $13.07 after closing at $15.64