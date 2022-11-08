The major US stock indices are closing higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average also the pattern for the 3rd consecutive day. The rise in stocks ignored the tumble in the crypto assets:

  • Bitcoin is trading down -11.24%
  • Ethereum is trading down -17.2%
  • Doge is down -21.95%
  • FTT is down -77.5%

Over the stock markets 3 day rally the:

  • Dow has increased 3.68%.
  • The S&P is up 2.91%.
  • The NASDAQ index is up 2.64%.

Looking at today's moves, the final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 333.83 points or 1.02% at 33160.82
  • S&P index up 21.31 points or 0.56% at 3828.10
  • NASDAQ index up 51.69 points or 0.49% at 10616.21
  • Russell 2000 marginally lower today at -0.881 points or -0.05% at 1808.92

The big contributors to the Dow rise today came from:

  • Amgen, +5.55%
  • Boeing +3.01%
  • American Express +2.18%
  • Verizon +1.8%
  • Salesforce +1.76%

The biggest losers in the Dow today were:

  • Walgreens -0.78%
  • Walt Disney -0.49%
  • Chevron -0.13%

After the close Disney announced their earnings:

  • earnings-per-share $0.30 vs. $0.55 estimate
  • revenues $20.15 billion vs. $21.24 billion estimate
  • Q4 subscribers 164.2 million vs. 160.45 million estimate

The stock is trading down down -$6.56 or -6.57% at $93.33.

Affirm Holdings also reported earnings that were weaker than expected.

  • EPS $-0.86 vs. expected $-0.83
  • Revenues expectations for Q2 400 – 420 million vs. expected 433.6 million. Sees fiscal year 2023 revenue at 1.6 – $1.68 billion vs. $1.71 billion expected
  • AFRM is trading sharply lower at $13.07 after closing at $15.64