Major US stock indices moved higher with the Nasdaq index outperforming. The Dow Industrial Average lagged. A snapshot of the close levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average rose 62.95 points or 0.17% at 36117.39

S&P index rose 36.23 points or 0.80% at 4585.58

Nasdaq index rose 193.27 points or 1.37% at 14339.98

The highest closing level for the Nasdaq index in 2023 came in at 14358.02. With the closing level at 14339.98, the index is within 19 points of reaching the 2023 high closing level. The Nasdaq index is now up on the week by 0.24%. The S&P index is down -0.20%, while the Dow Industrial Average is down -0.35%. All the major indices are up for five consecutive weeks.

The Magnificent 7 all advanced with Alphabet leading the way with a gain of 5.32%. Microsoft lagged but was still up 0.56%.

GOOGL: 136.94 up +$6.92 or 5.32%

META: 326.63 up $9.18 or +2.89%

NVDA: 466.03 up +$11.00 or +2.42%

AMZN: 146.80 up +2.32 or +1.61%

TSLA: 242.60 up +$3.23 or +1.35%

AAPL: 194.17 up +$1.90 or +0.99%

MSFT: 370.85 up +$2.05 or 0.56%

Looking at the S&P components, 8 were higher and 3 were lower today:



Winners:

S5TELS (Telecommunications): 237.88 up 7.42, or +3.22%

S5INFT (Information Technology): 3273.21 up 41.45, or +1.28%

S5MATR (Materials): 512.16 up 3.43, or +0.67%

S5C0ND (Consumer Discretionary): 1363.55 up 12.10, or +0.90%

SPF (Financials): 595.83 up 2.41, or +0.41%

S5C0NS (Consumer Staples): 742.60 up 2.39, or +0.32%

S5REAS (Real Estate): 237.52 up 0.22, or +0.09%

S5INDU (Industrials): 915.93 up 0.57, or +0.06%

Losers:

S5HLTH (Healthcare): 1532.91 down 1.20, or -0.08%

S5UTIL (Utilities): 320.26 down 0.75, or -0.23%

SPN (Energy): 616.34 down 3.80, or -0.61%

Broadcom earnings came light after the close, and its shares are down $-22.26 or -2.41% at $900.