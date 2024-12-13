The major US indices are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is marginally lower. The S&P is near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is marginally higher.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -86.06 points or -0.20% at 43828.06. The NASDAQ closed lower for the 7th consecutive day (down 2.82%). For the trading week, the index fell -1.82%

S&P index fell -0.16 points or -0.0% at 6051.09. For the trading week the index fell -0.64%.

NASDAQ index rose 23.88 points or 0.12% at 19926.72. For the trading week the index squeaked out a small 0.34% gain.

For the small-cap Russell 2000, the index fell -14.18 points or -0.60% at 2346.89. For the trading week the index fell -2.5778.

Today Broadcom soared 24.43% after reporting earnings and raising guidance. The gains came at the expense of Nvidia which fell -2.25%.

Other large-cap names to do well today:

Microsoft, -0.51%

Amazon -0.66%

Meta -1.66%

Alphabet, -1.11%

Tesla meanwhile rose 4.34% to a new record level