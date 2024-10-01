The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower as geopolitical concerns weigh on the market sentiment.

Iran's missile attack on Israel seemed to be a choreographed theatrical performance but was real and that often leads to a knee-jerk reaction to the downside.

Apple expectations for iPhone sales also were a drag. The number of negative expectations helped to push Apple shares lower by -2.91%. today.

Nvidia shares fell by -3.66%.

Microsoft fell by the -2.33%.

It wasn't all negative as Google/Alphabet shares rose 0.69% and Meta Platform rose by 0.70%.

Another risk was the port strikes which could impact supply and prices as well going forward.

The final numbers for the major indices are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -173.18 points or -0.41% at 42156.97

S&P index fell -53.73 points or -0.93% at 5708.75.

NASDAQ index-278.81 or -1.53% at 17910.96

The small cap Russell 2000 fell -32.93 points or -1.48% at 2197.03

Looking at other markets, the US yields moved lower but are off their lowest level:

2- year 3.610%, -4.0 basis points

5 year 3.515%, -6.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.739%, -6.5 basis points

30 year yield 4.077%, -5.5 basis points

in the forex market, the CAD is ending the day as a strongest of the major currencies. THe NZD is the weakest. The USD is higher but with modest client rose JPY and CAD.