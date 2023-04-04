The slowdown in the economy was more evident in the economic data today. Factory orders came in weaker than expected as did the JOLTs job openings.

The major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term all moved lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was the largest decliner with a tumble of -1.81%. The Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index or closed lower by about -0.5% to -0.6%.

Snapshot of the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -198.79 points or -0.59% at 33402.39

S&P index -23.89 points are -0.58% at 4100.61

NASDAQ index -63.14 points or -0.52% at 12126.32.

Russell 2000- 32.65 points or -1.81% at 1769.65

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest decliner was Caterpillar which fell -5.4%. 3M fell -2.22% and Travelers fell -2.10%.

Caterpillar led the decliners in the Dow

The biggest winners were led by Nike up 1.68%. Amgen rose by 1.26% and Walgreens Boots rose by 1.10%:

The five largest gainers in the Dow today

US yields moved lower with the 2-year down -14.4 basis points to 3.835%. The 10 year note fell -8.6 basis points to 3.346%.

In the forex, the GBP is ending the day as the strongest of the majors. The AUD is the weakest.