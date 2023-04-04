The slowdown in the economy was more evident in the economic data today. Factory orders came in weaker than expected as did the JOLTs job openings.
The major indices all moved lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was the largest decliner with a tumble of -1.81%. The Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ index or closed lower by about -0.5% to -0.6%.
Snapshot of the final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -198.79 points or -0.59% at 33402.39
- S&P index -23.89 points are -0.58% at 4100.61
- NASDAQ index -63.14 points or -0.52% at 12126.32.
- Russell 2000- 32.65 points or -1.81% at 1769.65
Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest decliner was Caterpillar which fell -5.4%. 3M fell -2.22% and Travelers fell -2.10%.
The biggest winners were led by Nike up 1.68%. Amgen rose by 1.26% and Walgreens Boots rose by 1.10%:
US yields moved lower with the 2-year down -14.4 basis points to 3.835%. The 10 year note fell -8.6 basis points to 3.346%.
In the forex, the GBP is ending the day as the strongest of the majors. The AUD is the weakest.