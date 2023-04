The major US stock indices are closing with sharp declines. The NASDAQ index leads the way with a decline of -1.98%. Both the Dow and S&P also fell sharply. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -344.57 points or -1.02% at 33530.82

S&P index -65.41 points or -1.58% at 4071.62

NASDAQ index -238.06 points or -1.98% at 11799.15

Russell 2000 -42.92 points or -2.40% at 1745.95