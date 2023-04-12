The major US stock indices are moving higher in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 0.67%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.57%. A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open and showing:
- Dow industrial average up 192.19 points or 0.57% at 33876.99
- S&P index up 24.46 points or 0.60% at 413.41
- NASDAQ index up 80.11 points or 0.67% at 12111.99
- Russell 2000 is up 15.33 points or 0.86% at 1802.00
In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels after the US CPI report:
- two year yield 3.966%, -9.2 basis points
- five year yield 3.462%, -8.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.392%, -4.2 basis points
- 30 year 3.633%, +1.2 basis points
The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET (actually nine year 10 month notes as a re-open the older issue). Tomorrow the treasury will auction off the equivalent 30 year bonds (29 year and 10 month).
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $8.43 or 0.42% at 2011.30
- Silver is up $0.21 or 0.82% at $25.26
- WTI crude oil is up $0.66 at $82.14
- Bitcoin is trading at $30,170. That is near the mid range of the day which saw a lower $29,875, and a high of $30,503
In the forex, the AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest (at 9:45 AM ET).