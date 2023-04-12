The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are moving higher in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 0.67%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.57%. A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average up 192.19 points or 0.57% at 33876.99

S&P index up 24.46 points or 0.60% at 413.41

NASDAQ index up 81.42 points or 0.67% at 12261.88

Russell 2000 is up 15.33 points or 0.86% at 1802.00

In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels after the US CPI report:

two year yield 3.966%, -9.2 basis points

five year yield 3.462%, -8.7 basis points

10 year yield 3.392%, -4.2 basis points

30 year 3.633%, +1.2 basis points

The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET (actually nine year 10 month notes as a re-open the older issue). Tomorrow the treasury will auction off the equivalent 30 year bonds (29 year and 10 month).

In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $8.43 or 0.42% at 2011.30

Silver is up $0.21 or 0.82% at $25.26

WTI crude oil is up $0.66 at $82.14

Bitcoin is trading at $30,170. That is near the mid range of the day which saw a lower $29,875, and a high of $30,503

In the forex, the AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest (at 9:45 AM ET).