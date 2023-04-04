The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening up little changed. Earlier premarket gains have seen some erosion. The Dow industrial average is down. The S&P is modestly higher. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is faring the best but off high premarket levels.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -21.13 points or -0.06% at 33580.03

S&P index is trading up 2.58 points or 0.06% at 4127.08

NASDAQ index up 10.28 points or 0.08% at 12199.73

Russell 2000 index down -1.6 points or at -0.09% at 1800.69

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher across the board:

two year yield 4.017% +3.7 basis points

five year yield 3.562% +3.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.477% +4.5 basis points

30 year yield 3.677% +3.2 basis points

