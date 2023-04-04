The major US indices
Read this Term are opening up little changed. Earlier premarket gains have seen some erosion. The Dow industrial average is down. The S&P is modestly higher. The NASDAQ
Read this Term index is faring the best but off high premarket levels.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading down -21.13 points or -0.06% at 33580.03
- S&P index is trading up 2.58 points or 0.06% at 4127.08
- NASDAQ index up 10.28 points or 0.08% at 12199.73
- Russell 2000 index down -1.6 points or at -0.09% at 1800.69
Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher across the board:
- two year yield 4.017% +3.7 basis points
- five year yield 3.562% +3.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.477% +4.5 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.677% +3.2 basis points
a snapshot of the market that shows:
- Spot gold is up $4.68 or 0.23% at $1988.89
- Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.46% at $24.06
- Crude oil is at $81.64. It reached a high of $81.81. The next key target comes in at $82.60
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $28,277, but nearer it's a high at $28,447