The major US indices are opening lower on the day with the NASDAQ index leading the downside with a decline near -0.9%. Anxiety about a imminent Russian invasion continues to be an impact. Unless that happens, there could be a continuation of this anxiety which could limit the upside.

Technically, the S&P index is back below its 200 day moving average at 4457. The NASDAQ index has fallen back below its 100 hour moving average at 14081.48. The Dow industrial average is also moving away from its 100 hour moving average at 35084.53.

A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the opening it is showing:

Dow industrial average -256.7 points or -0.73% at 34677.58

S&P index -34 points or -0.76% at 4441

NASDAQ index -115.21 points or -0.82% at 14008.88

Russell 2000-17.78 points or -0.86% at 2061.52

In other markets

Spot gold is trading higher on invasion concerns. The price is currently up $20.88 or 1.12% at 1889.99.

Crude oil is trading at $91.79

price of bitcoin is lower at $42,236

two year yield is trading at 1.505% or -2.2 basis points

10 year yield is trading down 5.3 basis points at 1.989%

30 year yield is trading down 4.5 basis points at 2.304