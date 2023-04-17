The major US indices are opening with mixed results but little changed:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 12.39 points or 0.04% at 33898.87
- S&P index down -1.27 points or -0.03% at 4136.36
- NASDAQ index - 10.11 points or -0.08% at 12113.36
- Russell 2000 is trading up 3.35 points or 0.1% at 1784.51
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading above and below $2000. The price is currently down $-3.53 or -0.17% at $2000.15
- Spot silver is trading up five cents or 0.21% $25.36
- WTI crude oil is trading down around $0.50 at $82.03
- Bitcoin is back below the $30,000 level at $29,378. The digital currency trades at its lowest level since April 10.
In the US debt market yields are higher after the better-than-expected Empire manufacturing index:
- two year yield 4.147% +4.5 basis points
- five year yield 3.654% +4.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.558% +3.8 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.771% +3.4 basis points
The USD is moving higher in the early NY session:
- EURUSD is now breaking below its 200 hour moving average 1.09446 and enters into a swing area between 1.0924 and 1.0944
- USDJPY is trading to a new high at 134.31. That is the highest level since March 15.
- USDCHF is breaking back above its 100 hour moving average at 0.8953. The current price trades at 0.8965. The 100 hour monthly average would now be close risk.'
- USDCAD is approaching a key resistance area between 1.3396 and 1.3400. The high price just reach 1.33984 and backed off. The current price trades at 1.3389
The Empire manufacturing came in better-than-expected 10.8 versus -18.0 expected and -24.6 last month. That helped to push the US dollar higher in early US trading. The US dollar is the strongest of the major currencies.