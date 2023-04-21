The major US stock indices are opening up little changed to start the final trading day of the week. For the week, the indices are also little changed/modestly lower.

A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average -8.44 points or -0.02% at 33778.19
  • S&P index is up 1.54 points or 0.04% at 4131.34
  • NASDAQ index is down -11.55 points or -0.10% at 12048.01
  • Russell 2000 is down -0.09 points or -0.01% at 1789.52

For the trading week, the major indices are modestly lower:

  • Dow industrial average is down -0.30%
  • S&P index is down -0.18%
  • NASDAQ index is the worst performer at down -0.72%