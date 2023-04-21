The major US stock indices are opening up little changed to start the final trading day of the week. For the week, the indices are also little changed/modestly lower.
A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -8.44 points or -0.02% at 33778.19
- S&P index is up 1.54 points or 0.04% at 4131.34
- NASDAQ index is down -11.55 points or -0.10% at 12048.01
- Russell 2000 is down -0.09 points or -0.01% at 1789.52
For the trading week, the major indices are modestly lower:
- Dow industrial average is down -0.30%
- S&P index is down -0.18%
- NASDAQ index is the worst performer at down -0.72%