The major indices are trading higher in early US trading. The gains in the major indices are in the 0.3% range.
Eight minutes after the opening:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 114.82 points or 0.29% at 39180.09
- S&P index up 17.97 points or 0.34% at 5285.82
- NASDAQ index up 44.07 points or 0.26% at 16780.11.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is currently trading up 12.92 points or 0.63% at 2061.33.
For the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average average is down -2.14%. That would snap a five week advance.
- S&P index is down -0.30%. It is on a four week up streak.
- NASDAQ and is up 0.73%. A gain this week would be the fifth consecutive weekly advance
In the US debt market, yields are higher by about 2.0 basis points
- two year yield 4.952%, +2.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.549%, +2.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.494%, +2.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.597%, +1.9 basis points
Shares of Nvidia are trading above and below unchanged after rising sharply yesterday on their earnings beat and announcement of a 10 for one stock split.
- Meta Platforms, +0.22%
- Amazon, +0.42%
- Microsoft, -0.42%
- Apple, +0.72%
- Palo Alto networks, +1.92%
- Tesla, +0.96%
- Netflix, +1.29%
- ServiceNow, -2.06%
- Intuit (after earnings) -7.88%
- Micron, +0.75%
- Dell, +2.93%
Crude oil is trading up around 50% or 0.64% at $77.35.
Gold is up $12.47 or 0.54% at $2341.30.
Bitcoin is trading steady at $67,300 and Ethereum is trading at $3701 (versus $3716 at the start of the US session).