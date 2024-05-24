The major indices are trading higher in early US trading. The gains in the major indices are in the 0.3% range.

Eight minutes after the opening:

Dow Industrial Average average up 114.82 points or 0.29% at 39180.09

S&P index up 17.97 points or 0.34% at 5285.82

NASDAQ index up 44.07 points or 0.26% at 16780.11.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is currently trading up 12.92 points or 0.63% at 2061.33.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average is down -2.14%. That would snap a five week advance.

S&P index is down -0.30%. It is on a four week up streak.

NASDAQ and is up 0.73%. A gain this week would be the fifth consecutive weekly advance

In the US debt market, yields are higher by about 2.0 basis points

two year yield 4.952%, +2.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.549%, +2.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.494%, +2.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.597%, +1.9 basis points

Shares of Nvidia are trading above and below unchanged after rising sharply yesterday on their earnings beat and announcement of a 10 for one stock split.

Meta Platforms, +0.22%

Amazon, +0.42%

Microsoft, -0.42%

Apple, +0.72%

Palo Alto networks, +1.92%

Tesla, +0.96%

Netflix, +1.29%

ServiceNow, -2.06%

Intuit (after earnings) -7.88%

Micron, +0.75%

Dell, +2.93%

Crude oil is trading up around 50% or 0.64% at $77.35.

Gold is up $12.47 or 0.54% at $2341.30.

Bitcoin is trading steady at $67,300 and Ethereum is trading at $3701 (versus $3716 at the start of the US session).