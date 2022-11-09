The major US indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others.
Read this Term are opening in the red after 3 straight days of rising prices. The gains over the last 3 days have been led by the Dow 30 stocks which saw a rising 3.68% over that time. The S&P index rose 2.91%, and the NASDAQ index increase by 2.6%.
In trading today, the snapshot of the major indices 3 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -228.61 points or -0.69% at 32932.23
- S&P index -3.68 points or -0.80% at 3797.42
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index -109.94 points were -1.04% at 10506.26
- Russell 2000-19.62 points or -1.09% at 1789.29
In the US debt market:
- 2 year yield is trading at 4.686% up 1.5 basis points
- 10 year yield is at 4.157% up 2.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.309% up 4.9 basis points
The US treasury will auction off 10 year yields at 1 PM ET.
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $1.32 or -0.10% at $1710.60
- spot silver is up $0.01 or 0.07% and $21.34
- WTI crude oil is trading at $87.44 down $1.23 from the settlement price yesterday
- Bitcoin is down sharply trading at $17,453 has fallen from the digital currency exchange FTX continues to weigh on crypto
- FTT the FTX token is trading at $4.15 down $1.28 or -24% on the day
A look around the forex market shows:
- EURUSD: The EURUSD trading back below its 100 day moving average at 1.00367. That level will be a barometer for buyers and sellers in the short-term (trades at 1.0017 currently). The next target is the parity level and 1.0000.
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved below its 200 hour moving average 1.14428 and tests its 100 hour moving average 1.1352. Back below both those moving averages would increase the bearish bias. The current price trades at 1.13877.
- USDPJY: The USDJPY is moving to a new session high at 146.52 and looks toward the falling 100 hour moving average at 146.819 as the next upside target
- USDCHF: The USDCHF tested its 50% midpoint of the move up from the September low at 0.9813 and bounced. The price is waffling above and below the swing low from September 27 at 0.9408.
