The major US indices are opening in the red after 3 straight days of rising prices. The gains over the last 3 days have been led by the Dow 30 stocks which saw a rising 3.68% over that time. The S&P index rose 2.91%, and the NASDAQ index increase by 2.6%.

In trading today, the snapshot of the major indices 3 minutes into the open is showing:

In the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield is trading at 4.686% up 1.5 basis points
  • 10 year yield is at 4.157% up 2.9 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.309% up 4.9 basis points

The US treasury will auction off 10 year yields at 1 PM ET.

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down $1.32 or -0.10% at $1710.60
  • spot silver is up $0.01 or 0.07% and $21.34
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $87.44 down $1.23 from the settlement price yesterday
  • Bitcoin is down sharply trading at $17,453 has fallen from the digital currency exchange FTX continues to weigh on crypto
  • FTT the FTX token is trading at $4.15 down $1.28 or -24% on the day

A look around the forex market shows:

  • EURUSD: The EURUSD trading back below its 100 day moving average at 1.00367. That level will be a barometer for buyers and sellers in the short-term (trades at 1.0017 currently). The next target is the parity level and 1.0000.
  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved below its 200 hour moving average 1.14428 and tests its 100 hour moving average 1.1352. Back below both those moving averages would increase the bearish bias. The current price trades at 1.13877.
  • USDPJY: The USDJPY is moving to a new session high at 146.52 and looks toward the falling 100 hour moving average at 146.819 as the next upside target
  • USDCHF: The USDCHF tested its 50% midpoint of the move up from the September low at 0.9813 and bounced. The price is waffling above and below the swing low from September 27 at 0.9408.