The major US stock indices are opening in the red. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index. Concerns about rates are waiting on the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term as the expectations for a 25 basis point hike at the May Fed meeting is now up nearly 70%.

A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open currently shows:

some major stocks:

Microsoft $-3.17 or -1.08%

Apple $-3.23 or -1.97%

Nvidia $-3.29 or -1.23%

Meta $-3.24 or -1.52%

The earnings season gets underway on Friday with Citibank and J.P. Morgan leading the way:

J.P. Morgan is trading down $1.04 or -0.82%

Citigroup is trading higher by $0.17 or 0.37%

For a schedule of earnings over the next few weeks (subject to change) CLICK HERE.

In the US debt market shorter end yields are now higher:

2 year yield 3.980% up to 0.9 basis points

5 year yield 3.505% of 2.1 basis points

10 year yield 3.388% +0.6 basis point

30 year 3.588% -1.4 basis points

This week, the U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes, along with 10 and 30 year issues (actually nine year 10 months and 29 years 10 months) starting on Tuesday with the three year note auction.