As market traders digest the weekend OPEC news, the major US indices are opening with mixed results. A snapshot of the market six minutes into the open it showing:
- Dow industrial average up 141.84 points or 0.43% at 33416
- S&P index up 2.85 points or 0.07% at 4112.17
- NASDAQ index down -39.67 points or -0.32% 12182.24
- Russell 2000 is up 6.33 points or 0.35% at 1808.86
Shares of oil companies are higher
- Chevron are leading the Dow industrial average with a gain of $7.22 or 4.43% at $170.38.
- Exxon Mobil shares are up 3.49%
- Hess shares are up 7.61%
- Occidental Petroleum are up 5.85%
Looking at some of the big cap tech stocks:
- Nvidia is down -$0.93 -0.33%
- Microsoft is down -$1.19 or -0.41%
- Apple is trading up $0.80 or 0.49%
- Meta is down -$2 or -0.94%
In the US debt market:
- two year 4.097% +3.6 basis points
- five year 3.66% +1.6 basis points
- 10 year 3.497% +0.8 basis points
- 30 year 3.674% -1.4 basis points