As market traders digest the weekend OPEC news, the major US indices are opening with mixed results. A snapshot of the market six minutes into the open it showing:

Shares of oil companies are higher

  • Chevron are leading the Dow industrial average with a gain of $7.22 or 4.43% at $170.38.
  • Exxon Mobil shares are up 3.49%
  • Hess shares are up 7.61%
  • Occidental Petroleum are up 5.85%

Looking at some of the big cap tech stocks:

  • Nvidia is down -$0.93 -0.33%
  • Microsoft is down -$1.19 or -0.41%
  • Apple is trading up $0.80 or 0.49%
  • Meta is down -$2 or -0.94%

In the US debt market:

  • two year 4.097% +3.6 basis points
  • five year 3.66% +1.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.497% +0.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.674% -1.4 basis points