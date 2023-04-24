The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is higher, the S&P index is trading above and below unchanged, and the NASDAQ index is lower.

  • Dow industrial average is trading up 47.39 points or 0.14% at 33856.36
  • S&P index is up 1.67 points or 0.04% at 4136.18
  • NASDAQ index is down -16.27 points or -0.13% at 12056.19

A snapshot of the market markets, US yields are lower:

  • 2 year 4.162% -2.7 basis points
  • 5 year 3.622% -4.2 basis points
  • 10 year 3.5 to 9% -4.2 basis points
  • 30 year 3.740% -3.8 basis points

in other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading down $0.14 at $77.73
  • Spot gold is down -$1.50 at $1980.72
  • Bitcoin is trading at $27,512 after dipping to $27,045 the lowest level since March 28 earlier today