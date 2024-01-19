The major US stock indices are all hired now. The S&P index is now above it's all-time high closing level at 4796.57. It currently trades at 4803.44 with a high of 4807.22.

The NASDAQ index extended above it December 28 high of 15150.07 (highest level since January 14, 2022). The high price reached 15165.93. Currently, the index is up around 98 points or 0.65% at 15152.90.

The Dow Industrial Average is up 147 points or 0.39% at 37616.90. The price is now above the close from last week (the price closed last week at 37592.99).

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average up 0.07%

S&P index up 0.36%

NASDAQ index up 1.11%

A gain this week would be the second consecutive weekly advance. IN the first week of January, the indices all fell snapping 9-week win streaks for the broader indices.