The major US stock indices retraced their gains from Friday's trade.
On Friday,
- Dow rose 341 points
- S&P index rose 51.13 points
- NASDAQ rose 219.37 point.
In trading today,
- Dow industrial average fell -398.51 points or -0.94% at 41954.24
- S&P index fell -55.13 points or -0.96% at 5695.94.
- NASDAQ index fell minus 2.3.95 points or -1.18% at 17923.90.
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -19.70 points or -0.89% at 2193.09
Despite the declines, Nvidia still rose 2.29%, and Super Micro Computer's rose 15.79%. But the balance of the magnificent seven fell sharply
- Meta Platforms (Facebook)-1.86%
- Apple, -2.25%
- Amazon, -3.02%
- Alphabet (Google), -2.44%
- Microsoft, -1.57%
- Tesla, -3.70%