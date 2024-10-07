The major US stock indices retraced their gains from Friday's trade.

On Friday,

Dow rose 341 points

S&P index rose 51.13 points

NASDAQ rose 219.37 point.

In trading today,

Dow industrial average fell -398.51 points or -0.94% at 41954.24

S&P index fell -55.13 points or -0.96% at 5695.94.

NASDAQ index fell minus 2.3.95 points or -1.18% at 17923.90.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -19.70 points or -0.89% at 2193.09

Despite the declines, Nvidia still rose 2.29%, and Super Micro Computer's rose 15.79%. But the balance of the magnificent seven fell sharply