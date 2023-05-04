The major US stock indices are set to open lower. The declines would be the 3rd day in a row to start the month of May.

Yesterday the major indices moved lower led by the Dow industrial average:

  • Dow industrial average fell -0.8%
  • S&P index fell -0.7%
  • NASDAQ index fell 0.46%

in the premarket trade today, regional banks remain under pressure

  • The S&P regional bank ETF ( (KRE) is trading down $1.56 or -4.09%
  • PacWest Bancorp is trading down $-2.69 or -41.90% as it looks for solutions to a capital raise (and looking to be the next victim)
  • Zion Bancorp is trading down $1.55 or -6.84% in premarket trading
  • Comerica is trading down $2.78 or -7.81%
  • KeyCorp is trading down $0.75 a month 7.87%

Looking at the US debt market, the shorter end is moving lower but the longer end is staying elevated:

  • 2 year yield is at 3.868%, -7 basis points
  • 10 year yield is at 3.393% -0.9 basis points
  • 30 year yield is at 3.737% up 2.3 basis points

The yield curve is steepening.