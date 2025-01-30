The major US stock indices snapped back from the late-day tariff news on Canada and Mexico and is closing higher on the day .
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial rose 160.61 points or 0.38% at 44882.31
- S&P index rose 31.86 points or 0.53% at 6071.17.
- NASDAQ index rose 49.43 points or 0.25% and 19681.75
- Russell 2000 rose 24.3 point points or 1.07% and 2307.45
Looking at the S&P sectors, the gains are led by utilities and healthcare. On the downside, information technology was the only sector that saw a decline of -0.56%.
- Utilities (S5UTIL): +2.13%
- Health Care (S5HLTH): +1.15%
- Consumer Discretionary (S5COND): +0.61%
- Consumer Staples (S5CONS): +1.07%
- Materials (S5MATR): +1.00%
- Real Estate (S5REAS): +1.02%
- Energy (SPN): +0.52%
- Financials (SPF): +0.95%
- Telecommunication Services (S5TEL): +1.15%
- Industrials (S5INDU): +0.76%
- Information Technology (S5INFT): -0.56% (weakest)
in after-hours earnings:
- Visa Inc (V) Q1 2025: EPS $2.75 (BEAT; exp. $2.66), Revenue $9.50B (BEAT; exp. $9.34B).. Shares of Visa are trading up $8.20 or 2.39% at $351.56.
- Intel Corp (INTC) Q4 2024: EPS $0.13 (BEAT; exp. $0.12), Revenue $14.26B (BEAT; exp. $13.81B)
Q1 Guidance: EPS $0.00 (MISS; exp. $0.08), Revenue $11.7–$12.7B (MISS; exp. $12.87B), Gross Margin 36% (MISS; exp. 39.3%).
Intel shares are trading up $0.38 or 1.85% at $20.42.