The major US stock indices snapped back from the late-day tariff news on Canada and Mexico and is closing higher on the day .

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial rose 160.61 points or 0.38% at 44882.31

S&P index rose 31.86 points or 0.53% at 6071.17.

NASDAQ index rose 49.43 points or 0.25% and 19681.75

Russell 2000 rose 24.3 point points or 1.07% and 2307.45

Looking at the S&P sectors, the gains are led by utilities and healthcare. On the downside, information technology was the only sector that saw a decline of -0.56%.

Utilities (S5UTIL) : +2.13%

: +2.13% Health Care (S5HLTH) : +1.15%

: +1.15% Consumer Discretionary (S5COND) : +0.61%

: +0.61% Consumer Staples (S5CONS) : +1.07%

: +1.07% Materials (S5MATR) : +1.00%

: +1.00% Real Estate (S5REAS) : +1.02%

: +1.02% Energy (SPN) : +0.52%

: +0.52% Financials (SPF) : +0.95%

: +0.95% Telecommunication Services (S5TEL) : +1.15%

: +1.15% Industrials (S5INDU) : +0.76%

: +0.76% Information Technology (S5INFT): -0.56% (weakest)

