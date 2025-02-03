Major US indices start the week with declines. The biggest loser of the Big 3 indices was the NASDAQ index which fell -1.20%. The Russell 2000 was also hit hard with a decline of -1.28%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -122.75 points or -0.28% at 44421.91

S&P index felt -45.96 points or -0.76% at 5994.57.

NASDAQ index felt -235.49 points or -1.20% at 19391.96

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -29.27 points or -1.28% at 2258.41

The major indices are off their lowest levels after Pres. Trump announced a delay in the tariffs against Mexico by a month. The Pres. and Mexican Pres. Sheinbaum spoke with Sheinbaum as soon to send 10,000 soldiers to Mexico's border to stop illegal migrants and the smuggling of fentanyl.

After the) Palantir Technologies announced earnings of $0.14 versus $0.11 expected on revenues of $827.5 million versus $780 million estimate. Shares of Palantir are up $12.61 or 15.12% at $96.31