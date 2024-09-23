The major indices are trading mixed to start taking new trading day and the new trading week:

Dow industrial average -2.89 points or -0.01% at 42060.47

S&P index up 5.69 points or 0.10% at 5708.24

NASDAQ index up 23.13 points or 0.13% at 17971.45.

The small-cap Russell 2000 trading up 5.69 points or 0.26% at 2233.59

Microsoft has downgraded by DA Davidson to neutral. The analysts talked to diminishing AI. Shares are down -0.94%

Intel shares are up modestly by $0.25 or 1.12% as speculation of a merger with Qualcomm continue.

Yields are higher in the US by about two – three basis points.