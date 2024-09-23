The major indices are trading mixed to start taking new trading day and the new trading week:
- Dow industrial average -2.89 points or -0.01% at 42060.47
- S&P index up 5.69 points or 0.10% at 5708.24
- NASDAQ index up 23.13 points or 0.13% at 17971.45.
The small-cap Russell 2000 trading up 5.69 points or 0.26% at 2233.59
Microsoft has downgraded by DA Davidson to neutral. The analysts talked to diminishing AI. Shares are down -0.94%
Intel shares are up modestly by $0.25 or 1.12% as speculation of a merger with Qualcomm continue.
Yields are higher in the US by about two – three basis points.
- 2-year yield 4.679%, unchanged.
- 5-year yield 3.515%, +3.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.760%, +3.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.103%, +3.1 basis points