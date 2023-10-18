The major stock indices are trading lower with the broader S&P and NASDAQ index down around -0.40% to -0.50%. A snapshot the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average -84.98 points or -0.25% at 33912.68
  • S&P index -17.47 points or -0.40% at 4355.74
  • NASDAQ index -66.44 points or -0.49% at 13467.31

US yields are now positive after opening the New York session modestly lower:

  • 2-year yield 5.209%, -0.4 basis points
  • 5-year note 4.886% +1.3 basis points
  • 10-year note 4.870% +2.3 basis points
  • 30-year bond at 4.979%, +2.8 basis points

The price of crude oil is marginally higher on increased Mideast tension, but off the high levels. The current price is trading at $86.82 up $0.18 or 0.21%. The high price reached $88.57. Looking at the hourly chart of the price of crude oil, the low just touched its 100 hour moving average for the 2nd time in 2 days. The 100 hour moving average moving average comes in a $86.23 (see blue line in the chart below).

The 200-hour moving average (see green line in the chart below) comes in at $85.51. It would take a move below each to increase the bearish bias from a short-term technical perspective.

Crude oil
Crude oil is holding support against moving averages

Spot gold is higher by $34.76 or 1.82% at $1958.74. Technically for gold, it is trading back above its 100 and 200-day moving averages at $1922.29 and $1930.37 respectively. Recall from Friday and Monday, the price highs found willing sellers near those moving average levels. Today, there was momentum above those two moving average levels.

Gold
Gold runs above its 100/200 hour moving averages