The major US indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track
are mixed in early trading:
In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher with the two-year leading the way up 4.0 basis points
- 2 year yield 4.105%, +4.2 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.558% +2.0 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.480% +2.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.720% +4.4 basis points
in other markets:
- Spot gold is up $13.76 or 0.69% at 2003.12. The price is reacting to the lower dollar this morning.
- Spot silver is up $0.68 or 2.74% $25.72
- WTI crude oil is down $1.35 or -1.76% at $75.41
- Bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $28,566