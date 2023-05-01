The major US indices are mixed in early trading:

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher with the two-year leading the way up 4.0 basis points

  • 2 year yield 4.105%, +4.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.558% +2.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.480% +2.9 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.720% +4.4 basis points

in other markets:

  • Spot gold is up $13.76 or 0.69% at 2003.12. The price is reacting to the lower dollar this morning.
  • Spot silver is up $0.68 or 2.74% $25.72
  • WTI crude oil is down $1.35 or -1.76% at $75.41
  • Bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $28,566