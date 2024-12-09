The major US indices are trading their lows as the day winds down

Dow industrial average -175 points or -0.40% of 44464.55. The low price for the day reached 44441.26.

S&P index is down -36.78 points or -0.61% at 6053. The low for the day reached 6051.10.

NASDAQ index is down -140.26 points or -0.71% at 19722.81. The low price today reached 19698.05

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -11.01 points or -0.46% at 2398.00. The low price reached 2397.63.

Some of the losers today include:

AMD : -5.84%

: -5.84% Palantir : -5.54%

: -5.54% Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC) : -4.81%

: -4.81% ETH/USD : -4.72%

: -4.72% Roblox : -4.63%

: -4.63% United Airlines Holdings : -4.52%

: -4.52% Robinhood Markets : -4.43%

: -4.43% Bitcoin Futures : -4.21%

: -4.21% Palo Alto Networks : -4.10%

: -4.10% CrowdStrike Holdings : -3.62%

: -3.62% Delta Air Lines : -3.16%

: -3.16% IBM : -3.14%

: -3.14% Salesforce Inc : -2.90%

: -2.90% NVIDIA : -2.86%

: -2.86% BTC/USD: -2.85% ​

Some other large cap stocks: