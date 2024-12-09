The major US indices are trading their lows as the day winds down

  • Dow industrial average -175 points or -0.40% of 44464.55. The low price for the day reached 44441.26.
  • S&P index is down -36.78 points or -0.61% at 6053. The low for the day reached 6051.10.
  • NASDAQ index is down -140.26 points or -0.71% at 19722.81. The low price today reached 19698.05
  • The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -11.01 points or -0.46% at 2398.00. The low price reached 2397.63.

Some of the losers today include:

  • AMD: -5.84%
  • Palantir: -5.54%
  • Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC): -4.81%
  • ETH/USD: -4.72%
  • Roblox: -4.63%
  • United Airlines Holdings: -4.52%
  • Robinhood Markets: -4.43%
  • Bitcoin Futures: -4.21%
  • Palo Alto Networks: -4.10%
  • CrowdStrike Holdings: -3.62%
  • Delta Air Lines: -3.16%
  • IBM: -3.14%
  • Salesforce Inc: -2.90%
  • NVIDIA: -2.86%
  • BTC/USD: -2.85% ​

Some other large cap stocks:

  • Meta -1.96%
  • Amazon -0.16%
  • Microsoft +0.54%
  • Alphabet +0.36%
  • Apple +1.68%
  • Tesla -1.16%