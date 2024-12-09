The major US indices are trading their lows as the day winds down
- Dow industrial average -175 points or -0.40% of 44464.55. The low price for the day reached 44441.26.
- S&P index is down -36.78 points or -0.61% at 6053. The low for the day reached 6051.10.
- NASDAQ index is down -140.26 points or -0.71% at 19722.81. The low price today reached 19698.05
- The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -11.01 points or -0.46% at 2398.00. The low price reached 2397.63.
Some of the losers today include:
- AMD: -5.84%
- Palantir: -5.54%
- Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC): -4.81%
- ETH/USD: -4.72%
- Roblox: -4.63%
- United Airlines Holdings: -4.52%
- Robinhood Markets: -4.43%
- Bitcoin Futures: -4.21%
- Palo Alto Networks: -4.10%
- CrowdStrike Holdings: -3.62%
- Delta Air Lines: -3.16%
- IBM: -3.14%
- Salesforce Inc: -2.90%
- NVIDIA: -2.86%
- BTC/USD: -2.85%
Some other large cap stocks:
- Meta -1.96%
- Amazon -0.16%
- Microsoft +0.54%
- Alphabet +0.36%
- Apple +1.68%
- Tesla -1.16%