The major US indices have reversed earlier gains and are all trading lower. For the trading week, the indices are also dipping into the red.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -28 point 96 points or -0.07% at 43886.72. For the trading week index is down -1.67%

S&P index is down -9.38 points or -0.16% at 6041.33. For the trading week the index is down -0.79%.

Nasdaq index is down -60.05 points or -0.30% at 19844.10. The index is down now -0.07% for the trading week.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -18.90 points or -0.80% at 2342.02. The index is down -2.78% for the trading week.