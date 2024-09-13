Both the S&P index in the NASDAQ index have been higher on each of the trading days this week. That comes after the NASDAQ index fell by -5.77% last week, and the S&P index fell by -4.25% as well.

This week with a 1-day to go:

S&P index is up 3.46%

NASDAQ index is up 5.27%

The Dow industrial average is up 1.86% this week after falling -2.93% last week.

The futures this morning are implying a mixed opening