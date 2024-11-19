The major US stock indices are opening lower but not as low as premarket levels. In premarket trading, the S&P index is down over -50 points. The NASDAQ index is down over -200 points and the Dow industrial average was down over -500 points, and geopolitical concerns. Some of that fear has dissipated a bit. Nevertheless, US stocks are off to a negative start.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average -332.63 points or -0.77% at 43056.97.

S&P index -28.21 points or -0.48% at 5865.41.

NASDAQ index -52 points or -0.28% at 18739.08

Russell 2000-17.28 points or -0.75% at 2289.06

US yields are lower on the day but off their lowest level as well as the flight to safety flows dissipate a bit:

2 year 4.254%, -2.9 basis points

5- year 4.237%, -3.7 basis points

10-year 4.372% -3.9 basis points

30 year 4.567%, -3.9 basis points

In other markets as US stocks trading gets underway