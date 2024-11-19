The major US stock indices are opening lower but not as low as premarket levels. In premarket trading, the S&P index is down over -50 points. The NASDAQ index is down over -200 points and the Dow industrial average was down over -500 points, and geopolitical concerns. Some of that fear has dissipated a bit. Nevertheless, US stocks are off to a negative start.
A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -332.63 points or -0.77% at 43056.97.
- S&P index -28.21 points or -0.48% at 5865.41.
- NASDAQ index -52 points or -0.28% at 18739.08
- Russell 2000-17.28 points or -0.75% at 2289.06
US yields are lower on the day but off their lowest level as well as the flight to safety flows dissipate a bit:
- 2 year 4.254%, -2.9 basis points
- 5- year 4.237%, -3.7 basis points
- 10-year 4.372% -3.9 basis points
- 30 year 4.567%, -3.9 basis points
In other markets as US stocks trading gets underway
- crude oil is trading up $0.23 or 0.32% at $69.39
- Gold is trading up $17 or 0.65% at $2629.41
- Bitcoin is trading up $1200 at $91,800. The high price reached $92,836. The all-time high price is at $93,483.