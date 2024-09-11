A snapshot of the markets are showing declines across the board.

After 25 minutes of trading,

Dow industrial average is down -45 to .31 points or -1.11% at 40284.65.

S&P index is down -37.49 points or -0.68% at 5458.03.

NASDAQ index is down -29.17 points or -0.17% at 16996.71.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -16.19 points or -0.77% at 2018.24.

The losers in the Dow 30 led by UnitedHealth at down -2.01%. Home Depot is down -1.84% and Boeing is down -1.74%:

On the plus side