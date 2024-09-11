A snapshot of the markets are showing declines across the board.

After 25 minutes of trading,

  • Dow industrial average is down -45 to .31 points or -1.11% at 40284.65.
  • S&P index is down -37.49 points or -0.68% at 5458.03.
  • NASDAQ index is down -29.17 points or -0.17% at 16996.71.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -16.19 points or -0.77% at 2018.24.

The losers in the Dow 30 led by UnitedHealth at down -2.01%. Home Depot is down -1.84% and Boeing is down -1.74%:

Dow

On the plus side

  • Nvidia is trading up 1.94%
  • Meta is up 0.25%
  • Apple is up 0.20%
  • Alphabet is up 0.69%
  • Microsoft is up 0.31%