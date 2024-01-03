The major US stock indices are down for the 2nd consecutive day. The declines are more even across the 3-major indices. Yesterday, the Nasdaq index was the hardest hit (-1.63%). The Dow moved marginally higher (+0.07%).

A snapshot of the market 14 minutes into the open is showing

Dow industrial average is down -180.11 points or -0.48% at 37534.94

S&P is down -23.77 points or -0.50% at 4719.05

Nasdaq is down -81.26 points or -0.55% at 14684.68

The small cap Russell 2000 is trading down -28.46 points or -1.41% at 1984.28. That is the lowest level since December 20. The high reached 2071.78 four trading days ago.