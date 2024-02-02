The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside after Meta crushed their earnings forecasts and also declared its first dividend and pronounced $50 billion of buybacks. Meta's share are are up 18.07%.

Amazon also reported strong earnings and is helping the NASDAQ index. His shares are currently up 7.05%.

The Dow Industrial Average is lower, however, as yields are 30 to the upside after the stronger-than-expected US jobs report. The 2-year yield is now up around 16 basis points at 4.353%. The 10 year yield is pushing against the 4.00% level with a gain of 13.2 basis points.

A snapshot of the market 12-minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average Dan 146.97 points or -0.38% at 38372.88

S&P index up 10.84 points or 0.22% at 4917.02

NASDAQ up 101.53 points or 0.66% at 15463.17

a snapshot of the US debt market currently shows:

2- year yield 4.351% +15.7 basis points

5-year yield 3.952% +15.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.993% +13.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.197% +9.4 basis points

The US dollar is sharply higher after the stronger report and higher rates: