The major stock indices are higher in early US. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index (up 0.5%). The Dow is modestly higher by about 0.2%.

For the trading week, the indices are also modestly higher thanks to the rebound yesterday and today.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 68.10 points or 0.21% at 33071.68

S&P index up 16.91 points or 0.42% at 3998.25

NASDAQ index is up 62.16 points or 0.54% at 11525.15

Russell 2000 is up 4.88 points or 0.26% at 1907.54

for the trading week, the major indices are modestly higher:

Dow Industrial Average up 0.72%

S&P index of 0.70%

NASDAQ index up 1.17%

Russell 2000 up 0.82%

Looking at the US debt market, the yields are lower which is helping the risk-on flows. The 10 year yield has dipped below the 4.00% level:

two year yield 4.858%, -4.5 basis points

five year yield 4.265%, -5.8 basis points

10 year yield 3.992%, -8.0 basis points

30 year 3.932%, -8.8 basis points

the US a 10 year yield reached a high near 4.09% yesterday.