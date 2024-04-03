The major US stock indices are opening lower led down by the NASDAQ index. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading near unchanged at 39175

S&P index is trading down 5.07 points or -0.09% at 5200.84

NASDAQ index is trading down -56 points or -0.35% at 16183.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is down as well after two sharp days to the downside. That index is influenced by higher rates. The index is trading down -9.05 points or -0.44% at 2055.97.

US yields are moving higher after the stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report. The ADP report tends to be weaker than the BLS non-farm payroll. As a result, traders are a bit concerned for a strong jobs report on Friday when US jobs data is released at 8:30 AM ET: