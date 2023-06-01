The major US stock indices are trading to new session highs. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up over 100 points or 0.79%. The Dow Industrial Average is also back in positive territory. It has been down 7 of the last 8 trading days.
A snapshot the market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 73 points or 0.22% 32981
- S&P up 25 points or 0.60% at 4204.92
- NASDAQ index is up 101 points or 0.78% at 13037
Nvidia shares are up $15.32 or 4.07% at $393.70. The high price reached on Tuesday extended up to $419.38 before correcting lower in trading yesterday. The low price yesterday reached around $78.22.
Meta-shares are up $6 or 2.24% at $271 (new 52 week high). Meta has announced the release of its new Quest 3 VR headset. Here are the main points:
The new headset, which is 40 percent lighter than its predecessor, the Quest 2, will be available this fall. It will come in a 128GB version priced at $499.99, and an additional storage option will be available at an unspecified price.
The Quest 3 includes a new Snapdragon chip, which offers twice the graphics performance compared to the previous version.
The headset is backward compatible and can run games from the Quest 2.
As the new headset launches, the price of the Quest 2 will drop by $100, making it $299.99 for the 128GB version. The 256GB version will also see a price cut from $429.99 to $349.99.
Apple shares are up $1.75 or 0.90% $179.14. The Apple developers conference will take place on June 5.
Apple's WWDC 2023 conference is expected to be significant, with several rumors and expectations surrounding the event.
- One major highlight is the potential introduction of Apple's own highly anticipated VR headset, which is rumored to be a high-end model aimed at showcasing the company's technological capabilities and the future potential of virtual reality.
- WWDC is where Apple typically unveils updates to its various operating systems. This year, attendees can expect new features in macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Additionally, there is speculation about the announcement of a new operating system specifically designed for VR devices.
- The conference might also feature the introduction of new Macs, including a larger MacBook Air. Furthermore, there are rumors suggesting that Apple might make changes to its operating systems to comply with European regulations, which could create significant opportunities for developers.