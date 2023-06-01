The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading to new session highs. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up over 100 points or 0.79%. The Dow Industrial Average is also back in positive territory. It has been down 7 of the last 8 trading days.

A snapshot the market shows:

Nvidia shares are up $15.32 or 4.07% at $393.70. The high price reached on Tuesday extended up to $419.38 before correcting lower in trading yesterday. The low price yesterday reached around $78.22.

Meta-shares are up $6 or 2.24% at $271 (new 52 week high). Meta has announced the release of its new Quest 3 VR headset. Here are the main points:

The new headset, which is 40 percent lighter than its predecessor, the Quest 2, will be available this fall. It will come in a 128GB version priced at $499.99, and an additional storage option will be available at an unspecified price.

The Quest 3 includes a new Snapdragon chip, which offers twice the graphics performance compared to the previous version.

The headset is backward compatible and can run games from the Quest 2.

As the new headset launches, the price of the Quest 2 will drop by $100, making it $299.99 for the 128GB version. The 256GB version will also see a price cut from $429.99 to $349.99.

Apple shares are up $1.75 or 0.90% $179.14. The Apple developers conference will take place on June 5.

Apple's WWDC 2023 conference is expected to be significant, with several rumors and expectations surrounding the event.