The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is higher. The Dow and S&P are trading above and below unchanged.

Dow Industrial Average up 11 points or 0.04% at 34959

S&P index up 2.0 points or 0.05% of 4516.10

NASDAQ index is trading up 40 points or 0.28% 14165

The S&P index and the Dow are on pace for their largest gain since October 2022. The NASDAQ index is on pace for its strongest gain since January.

Tomorrow, Nvidia will announce its earnings after the close. Nvidia shares are down around -$1 or -0.19% at $492. Invidious shares for the month are up 20.76%. They are rebounding from a decline of -11.87% in September and a -6.25% decline in October. For the year, however, shares are up 236.77% as they are one of the big winners from the AI revolution/evolution. The high price for the year was reached back in August at $502.66. The high price last week reached $499.60.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed/marginally higher with the yield curve steepening:

2 year yield 4.902%, -0.5 basis points

5 year yield 4.468% +1.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.464% +2.4 basis points

30 year yield of 4.619% +2.3 basis points

Looking at the other major markets: