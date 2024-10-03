The major US stock indices are trading lower at the start of the trading day. Just ahead of the PMI nonmanufacturing data, the:
- Dow industrial average is down -254.84 points or -0.60% at 41941.68
- S&P index -13.29 points or -0.23% at 5696.25.
- NASDAQ index -7.63 points or -0.04% at 17917.49.
The Russell 2000 is down -12.54 points or -0.57% at 2182.46.
Pressuring the Dow 30 as Travelers, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and UnitedHealth:
US yields are trading higher:
- 2-year yield 3.674%, +3.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.593%, +3.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.813%, +2.8 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.145%, +1.5 basis points