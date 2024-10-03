The major US stock indices are trading lower at the start of the trading day. Just ahead of the PMI nonmanufacturing data, the:

Dow industrial average is down -254.84 points or -0.60% at 41941.68

S&P index -13.29 points or -0.23% at 5696.25.

NASDAQ index -7.63 points or -0.04% at 17917.49.

The Russell 2000 is down -12.54 points or -0.57% at 2182.46.

Pressuring the Dow 30 as Travelers, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and UnitedHealth:

US yields are trading higher: