The major US stock indices are trading mixed nine minutes into the opening, with all three indices lower than premarket levels. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average down -20.90 points or -0.05% at 38813.97
- S&P index is trading up +10. or or +0.18% at 5497.03.
- NASDAQ and is trading up 48.03 points or 0.27% at 17910.26.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -1.96 points or -0.10% at 2023.26.
Looking at US yield curve, rates are higher after declines on Tuesday:
- 2-year yield 4.752%, +4.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.299%, +6.5 basis points.
- 10 year yield 4.286%, +7.0 basis points.
- 30 year yield 4.421%, +6.7 basis points
Crude oil is trading at $0.49 at $81.20
Gold is up $15.60 or 0.67% at $2343.90.
Bitcoin is trading at $65,423 after reaching a high price of $66,455 earlier today.