The major US stock indices are trading mixed nine minutes into the opening, with all three indices lower than premarket levels. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average down -20.90 points or -0.05% at 38813.97

S&P index is trading up +10. or or +0.18% at 5497.03.

NASDAQ and is trading up 48.03 points or 0.27% at 17910.26.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -1.96 points or -0.10% at 2023.26.

Looking at US yield curve, rates are higher after declines on Tuesday:

2-year yield 4.752%, +4.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.299%, +6.5 basis points.

10 year yield 4.286%, +7.0 basis points.

30 year yield 4.421%, +6.7 basis points

Crude oil is trading at $0.49 at $81.20

Gold is up $15.60 or 0.67% at $2343.90.

Bitcoin is trading at $65,423 after reaching a high price of $66,455 earlier today.