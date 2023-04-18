The major indices are closing little changed on the day.

The CBOE volatility index is down to 16.73 which is at the lowest level going back to January 2022. Needless to say, the market is not all that concerned ahead of earnings.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -10.57 points or -0.03% at 33976.64

S&P index up 3.55 points or 0.09% at 4154.86

NASDAQ index down minus 4.32.4 -0.04% at 12153.40

Russell 2000 -7.28 points or -0.40 percent at 1795.55

Netflix just reported earnings for Q1

revenues $8.16 billion versus $8.18 billion expected

EPS $2.88 versus $2.86 expected

Net add subscriptions 1.75 million which is short of 2.06 million expected

see Q2 EPS at $2.84 versus $3.05 expected

see Q2 revenues of $8.24 billion versus $8.48 billion expected

Shares are down sharply in after-hours trading (-8.5%