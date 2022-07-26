The major US stock indices are closing lower on the day ahead of a slew of earnings after the close:

Dow industrial average fell -228.5 points or -0.71% at 31761.55

NASDAQ index fell -45.79 point -1.15% at 3921.04

NASDAQ index fell -220.08 points or -1.87% at 11562.58

Russell 2000 fell -12.52 points or is -0.69% at 1805.245

The NASDAQ index closed right near its 100 hour moving average at 11568.60. It's 200 hour moving averages at 11347.58.

NASDAQ index closes near its 100 hour moving average

The best of the Dow 30 today:

3M +4.94%

McDonald's +2.68%

Coca-Cola +1.64%

Amgen, +0.97%

Merck, +0.84%

The losers of the Dow 30 today:

Walmart, -7.6%

Salesforce, -3.85%

Nike, -3.73%

Walt Disney, -2.83%

Microsoft, -2.68%