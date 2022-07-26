The major US stock indices are closing lower on the day ahead of a slew of earnings after the close:
- Dow industrial average fell -228.5 points or -0.71% at 31761.55
- NASDAQ index fell -45.79 point -1.15% at 3921.04
- NASDAQ index fell -220.08 points or -1.87% at 11562.58
- Russell 2000 fell -12.52 points or is -0.69% at 1805.245
The NASDAQ index closed right near its 100 hour moving average at 11568.60. It's 200 hour moving averages at 11347.58.
The best of the Dow 30 today:
- 3M +4.94%
- McDonald's +2.68%
- Coca-Cola +1.64%
- Amgen, +0.97%
- Merck, +0.84%
The losers of the Dow 30 today:
- Walmart, -7.6%
- Salesforce, -3.85%
- Nike, -3.73%
- Walt Disney, -2.83%
- Microsoft, -2.68%