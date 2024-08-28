The major US indices are ending the day lower. For the industrial average, it' snapped a 2- day record closing. The NASDAQ index fell -1.12% ahead of Nvidia's earnings to be released at 4:20 PM ET. Nvidia shares closed down $-2.69 or -2.10%.
The final numbers for the major indices are showing:
- Dow industrial average -159.08 points or -0.39% at 41091.41.
- S&P index -33.60 points or -0.60% at 5592.19
- NASDAQ index -198.79 points or -1.12% at 17556.03
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -14.36 points or -0.65% at 2188.65
After the close Salesforce announced
- Earnings-per-share 2000 $0.56 versus $2.36 estimate
- Revenues came in at $9.33 billion versus $9.23 billion estimate
- There was some softness in the forward guidance
- Shares are trading up 1.85% and volatile trading at $264.
CrowdStrike is also announcing its earnings:
- EPS $1.04 adjusted versus $0.97 expected
- revenues $963.9 million versus 960 million estimate
- Shares are trading at $268 up 1.4%