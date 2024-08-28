The major US indices are ending the day lower. For the industrial average, it' snapped a 2- day record closing. The NASDAQ index fell -1.12% ahead of Nvidia's earnings to be released at 4:20 PM ET. Nvidia shares closed down $-2.69 or -2.10%.

The final numbers for the major indices are showing:

Dow industrial average -159.08 points or -0.39% at 41091.41.

S&P index -33.60 points or -0.60% at 5592.19

NASDAQ index -198.79 points or -1.12% at 17556.03

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -14.36 points or -0.65% at 2188.65

After the close Salesforce announced

Earnings-per-share 2000 $0.56 versus $2.36 estimate

Revenues came in at $9.33 billion versus $9.23 billion estimate

There was some softness in the forward guidance

Shares are trading up 1.85% and volatile trading at $264.

CrowdStrike is also announcing its earnings: