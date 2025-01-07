The major U.S. stock indices ended the day with significant declines, with broader indices bearing the brunt of the selloff, led by the NASDAQ.
Nvidia shares dropped 6.22%, retreating sharply after hitting a record intraday high shortly after the open. Other notable losses included:
- MicroStrategy: Down 9.94%
- Palantir: Down 7.81%
- Shopify: Down 6.50%
- Super Micro Computer: Down 5.68%
These declines highlight a challenging session for tech and growth-focused stocks.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 178.20 points (-0.42%) at 42,528.36
- S&P 500 Index: Down 66.35 points (-1.11%) at 5,909.03
- NASDAQ Composite: Down 375.30 points (-1.89%) at 19,489.68
- Russell 2000 (Small-Cap Index): Down 16.84 points (-0.74%) at 249.80