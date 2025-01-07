The major U.S. stock indices ended the day with significant declines, with broader indices bearing the brunt of the selloff, led by the NASDAQ.

Nvidia shares dropped 6.22%, retreating sharply after hitting a record intraday high shortly after the open. Other notable losses included:

MicroStrategy : Down 9.94%

: Down Palantir : Down 7.81%

: Down Shopify : Down 6.50%

: Down Super Micro Computer: Down 5.68%

These declines highlight a challenging session for tech and growth-focused stocks.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows: