The broader S&P and NASDAQ index snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The S&P index is closing marginally lower. The NASDAQ index is closing marginally higher after earlier gains are erased.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average +161.35 points or 0.37% at 43239.05.

S&P index -1.00 points or -0.02% at 5841.46.

NASDAQ index up 6.53 points or 0.04% at 18373.61.

Small-cap Russell 2000 fell -5.82 points or -0.25% at 2280.85

At the session highs:

S&P index was up 35.99 points

NASDAQ index was up 174.38 points

After the close Netflix and Intuitive Surgical reporting better than expected earnings:

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Q3 2024

EPS: 5.40 (exp. 5.12) BEAT

Revenue: 9.82bln (exp. 9.76bln) BEAT

Q4 Guidance:

Revenue: $10.13 billion (BEAT expectations of $10.05 billion)

(BEAT expectations of $10.05 billion) EPS: $4.23 (BEAT expectations of $3.90)

(BEAT expectations of $3.90) Operating margin: 22% (MET expectations of 21.2%)

FY25 Guidance:

Revenue: $43-44 billion (MET expectations of $43.4 billion)

(MET expectations of $43.4 billion) Operating margin: 28% (MET expectations of 27.9%)

Shares of Netflix apparently up $34.85 or 5.10% at $722.90

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Q3 2024

EPS: 1.84 (exp. 1.64) BEAT

Revenue: 2.04bln (exp. 2.01bln) BEAT

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are trading up $33.27 or 7.02% at $507.