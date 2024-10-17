The broader S&P and NASDAQ index snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The S&P index is closing marginally lower. The NASDAQ index is closing marginally higher after earlier gains are erased.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average +161.35 points or 0.37% at 43239.05.
- S&P index -1.00 points or -0.02% at 5841.46.
- NASDAQ index up 6.53 points or 0.04% at 18373.61.
- Small-cap Russell 2000 fell -5.82 points or -0.25% at 2280.85
At the session highs:
- S&P index was up 35.99 points
- NASDAQ index was up 174.38 points
After the close Netflix and Intuitive Surgical reporting better than expected earnings:
Netflix Inc (NFLX) Q3 2024
EPS: 5.40 (exp. 5.12) BEAT
Revenue: 9.82bln (exp. 9.76bln) BEAT
Q4 Guidance:
- Revenue: $10.13 billion (BEAT expectations of $10.05 billion)
- EPS: $4.23 (BEAT expectations of $3.90)
- Operating margin: 22% (MET expectations of 21.2%)
FY25 Guidance:
- Revenue: $43-44 billion (MET expectations of $43.4 billion)
- Operating margin: 28% (MET expectations of 27.9%)
Shares of Netflix apparently up $34.85 or 5.10% at $722.90
Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Q3 2024
EPS: 1.84 (exp. 1.64) BEAT
Revenue: 2.04bln (exp. 2.01bln) BEAT
Shares of Intuitive Surgical are trading up $33.27 or 7.02% at $507.