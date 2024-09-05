The major US stock indices are closing the day with mixed results.

On a top side, the NASDAQ index is closing higher with a gain of 43.37 points or 0.25% at 17127.66.

On the downside, the Dow industrial average felt -219.22 points or -0.54% at 40,755.74. The S&P index also fell by -16.66 points or -0.30% at 5503.42.

All the averages traded both higher and lower today in what was up-and-down trading ahead of the US jobs report tomorrow at 8:30 AM.

Looking at the NASDAQ index on the hourly chart, at session highs, the price did hold resistance against its 200-hour moving average (currently at 17277.61). That index will be a key barometer in trading tomorrow. Get above and we could see further upside momentum.