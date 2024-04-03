The major US stock indices are closing mixed. The Dow industrial averages lower. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are up modestly. The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -43.23 points or 0.31%
- S&P index of 5.78 points or 0.11% at 5211.59
- NASDAQ index up 37.01 points or 0.23% at 16277.46
The small-cap Russell 2000 it advanced by 11.16 points or 0.54% at 2076.20. The US 10 year yield reached 4.42% before rotating back to the downside. The yield is currently at 4.351%, -1.4 basis points.
Disney shareholders rejected the activist Nelson Peltz's board nominees. Disney shares fell on the news with a price down -3.13% on the day.
After the close Google said that it is looking at options including adding certain AI-powered search features to its premium subscription services. Shares of Google closed up 0.24% at $154.93. In after-hours, shares or trading up $3.07 or 1.98% at $158.
- Meta Platforms shares rose $9.46 or 1.90%
- Nvidia fell $-5.09 or -0.57%
- Intel shares fell $-3.59 or -8.18% to $40.35 after announcing a loss of $7 billion in its foundry business
- Dell shares searched $10.21 or 8.62%.. Its shares are up 22.92% since the March 18 corrective low at $104.66
- Caterpillar shares rose $10.96 or 3.00%
- Broadcom shares rose $24.45 or 1.83%