The major US stock indices have risen for the second consecutive day this week. The move to the upside was encouraged by the lower rates as S&P global PMI data was weaker than expectations lowering fears about a tighter or less accommodative Fed. The NASDAQ index and the interest rate-sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 index led the charge to the upside.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 263.71 points or 0.69% at 38503.70

S&P index of 59.97 points or 1.20% at 5070.56

NASDAQ index up 245.33 points or 1.59% at 15696.64

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 35.17 points or 1.79% at 2002.64.

Tesla reported earnings after the close of $0.45 versus $0.51 expected (MISS). Revenues were $21.3 billion versus $22.15 billion expected (MISS). Despite the miss on the top and bottom lines, shares are currently trading up $7.60 or 5.25% in volatile trading (they were higher). Investors are cheering that the company is looking to add to the vehicle lineup with a cheaper model in 2H.

IN other earnings after the close: