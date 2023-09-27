The major US stock indices are rebounding from yesterday's sharp declines which saw the NASDAQ fall -1.57%, and the S&P index fall -1.47%.

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average +15.49 points or 0.05% at 33634.38

S&P index up 12.28 points or 0.29% at 4285.82

NASDAQ index of 51.21 points or 0.39% at 13114.82

Looking at the US debt market:

2 year yield 5.070% down -0.08 basis points

5 year yield 4.594% -3.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.515% -4.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.643% -5.2 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil futures are trading up $2.04 or 2.26% at $92.44. The high price reached $92.64 which is the highest level since November 2023

Spot gold is trading down $12.39 or -0.65% at $1887.99

The US dollar index is trading up 0.31%.

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is looking toward the 1.0500 level. The low price just reached 1.0523. The pair is also entering a swing area between 1.0484 and 1.05335.

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low

The USDJPY is trading to a new high going back to October 24, 2022 when the high price reached 149.70. The high price it today has extended to 149.297 so far, and in the process is testing a Topside trend line near 149.29.