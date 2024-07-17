US chip stocks are helping to send the major indices lower with the NASDAQ index down over 1.6%.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average minus 47.66.2 or -0.12% at 40,906.83.

S&P index -55.50 points or -0.98% at 5611.71

NASDAQ index -301.56 points or -1.63% at 18207.78.

The RUSSELL 2000 is trading -21.38 points or -0.94% at 2242.28

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher by 1 – 2 basis points:

2 year yield 4.467%, +2.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.110%, +2.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.182%, +1.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.390%, +1.6 basis points

looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading at $1.10 or 1.36% at $81.86

Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.23% at 2473.78. The high price reached $2482.35 a new all-time intraday high.

Silver is trading down $0.36 or -1.16% at $30.89

Bitcoin is trading steady at $64,669

Feds Waller is scheduled to speak at 9:35 AM ET. The book will be released at 2 PM ET. At 10:30 ET, the weekly oil inventory will be released