US chip stocks are helping to send the major indices lower with the NASDAQ index down over 1.6%.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average minus 47.66.2 or -0.12% at 40,906.83.
- S&P index -55.50 points or -0.98% at 5611.71
- NASDAQ index -301.56 points or -1.63% at 18207.78.
The RUSSELL 2000 is trading -21.38 points or -0.94% at 2242.28
Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher by 1 – 2 basis points:
- 2 year yield 4.467%, +2.2 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.110%, +2.0 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.182%, +1.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.390%, +1.6 basis points
looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading at $1.10 or 1.36% at $81.86
- Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.23% at 2473.78. The high price reached $2482.35 a new all-time intraday high.
- Silver is trading down $0.36 or -1.16% at $30.89
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $64,669
Feds Waller is scheduled to speak at 9:35 AM ET. The book will be released at 2 PM ET. At 10:30 ET, the weekly oil inventory will be released