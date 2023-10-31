After sharp games yesterday, the major US stock indices are opening mixed.

A snapshot the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average is down -78.79 points or -0.24% at 32850.18
  • S&P index is up 1.15 points or 0.03% at 4167.98
  • NASDAQ index is down -17.22 points or -0.13% at 12772.26

Looking at US yields, the yields are mixed with the shorter and higher in the longer and lower:

  • 2 year yield 5.074% +3.6 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.816% +1.2 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.868% -0.8 basis points
  • 30 year yield 5.016% -1.7 basis points

In other markets:

  • Crude oil is up $0.12 at $82.40
  • Gold is near unchanged at $1995.70
  • Silver is $-0.28 at $23
  • Bitcoin is trading down marginally 34,003 and $57

Looking ahead, the Conference Board consumer confidence for October will be released at 10 AM with expectations of 100.0 versus 103.0 last month (down from 108.7 in August).

  • The Present Situation Index, which reflects consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, saw a slight increase, rising to 147.1 from 146.7.

  • However, the Expectations Index, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, declined to 73.7 in September, down from 83.3 in August. This drop brought expectations below the 80-level historically associated with signaling a recession within the next year.

  • The decline in the Expectations Index and the increase in consumer fears of an impending recession suggest concerns about the economic outlook, aligning with the anticipation of a short and shallow economic contraction in the first half of 2024.