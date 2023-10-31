After sharp games yesterday, the major US stock indices are opening mixed.

A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is down -78.79 points or -0.24% at 32850.18

S&P index is up 1.15 points or 0.03% at 4167.98

NASDAQ index is down -17.22 points or -0.13% at 12772.26

Looking at US yields, the yields are mixed with the shorter and higher in the longer and lower:

2 year yield 5.074% +3.6 basis points

5 year yield 4.816% +1.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.868% -0.8 basis points

30 year yield 5.016% -1.7 basis points

In other markets:

Crude oil is up $0.12 at $82.40

Gold is near unchanged at $1995.70

Silver is $-0.28 at $23

Bitcoin is trading down marginally 34,003 and $57

Looking ahead, the Conference Board consumer confidence for October will be released at 10 AM with expectations of 100.0 versus 103.0 last month (down from 108.7 in August).