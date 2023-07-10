The major US stock indices are trading modestly higher in early US trading. The Dow industrial average is leading the way with a gain of around 0.27%. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged. A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 96 points or 0.28% at 338268

S&P index up 6.1 points or 0.14% of 4405.51

NASDAQ index up 3 points or 0.02% at 13663.65

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 2.39 points or 0.13% at 1867.09.

Looking at the US debt market yields remained mixed with a longer and higher and the shorter end lower:

2-year yield 4.914%, -1.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.31%, -2.5 basis points

10-year yield 4.045%, -0.2 basis points

30 year yield 4.054%, +2.0 basis points

in other markets:

Crude oil is down $0.54 or -0.72% is $73.33. The 100-day moving average is currently at $73.79 (blue line in the chart below). The high price today reached $74 for rotating back to the downside. Staying below the 100-day moving average would give the sellers added comfort.